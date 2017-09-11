Papagiannis, Bogdanovic Advance to EuroBasket Quarterfinals

Both participants in EuroBasket 2017, Kings Bogdan Bogdanovic and Georgios Papagiannis will be moving up the ladder of the tournament after the duo each contributed to wins for their respective nations of Serbia and Greece.

This past Saturday, Papagiannis and Greece topped Lithuania 77-64. Papa G pitched in four points, four rebounds, and a block in the victory. The Greek team is vying for its first EuroBasket championship since 1987 and will be matching up with Russia in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, September 13.

On Sunday, the Serbian team took down Hungary 86-78 behind 17 points and six assists from Bogdanovic, who also knocked down all three of his shots from beyond the arc. With the win, Serbia will now take on Italy in their quarterfinals encounter also on Wednesday.

Should both Papagiannis and Bogdanovic be victorious in the quarterfinals, these two Kings teammates will be going head-to-head in the semifinals of the tournament on Friday, September 15.

