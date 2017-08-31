Pair of Kings Set for Eurobasket 2017 Competition

Prior to the beginning of the NBA season, international basketball standouts from all over the globe will be competing in the biennial Eurobasket tournament - including a couple of Kings in Bogdan Bogdanovic and Georgios Papagiannis.

The competition is already underway as Papagiannis and his Greek national team have claimed an early 90-61 victory over Iceland in the first game of the group phase.

Bogdanovic and his Serbian team, meanwhile, will get their first taste of action against Latvia on Friday, September 1 in Istanbul - the same city where the Kings guard recently won a championship for his Euroleague squad Fenerbahce Istanbul.

Though Sacramento’s two participants are in different groups for the early stages of Eurobasket (Papagiannis in Group A and Bogdanovic in Group D), there is potential to see these two collide in the later stages of the tournament.

For more information on upcoming Eurobasket games and how to watch, visit FIBA’s Eurobasket website.







