Oral History: The Greatest Show on Court

Dave Mason dives into one of the most iconic magazine covers in team history with the people in front of and behind the lens.
Posted: Feb 26, 2018

Sports Illustrated called the 2000-01 Kings "The Greatest Show on Court." In this audio documentary, we look at why SI featured the team on its cover, the impact the Kings had on the NBA in the post-Jordan era and why fans were able to connect with their flashy play. Featuring interviews with Phil Taylor, Chris Webber, Steve Kerr, Vlade Divac, Peja Stojakovic, Doug Christie, Scot Pollard, Bobby Jackson and more.

