Oral History: The Greatest Show on Court

Sports Illustrated called the 2000-01 Kings "The Greatest Show on Court." In this audio documentary, we look at why SI featured the team on its cover, the impact the Kings had on the NBA in the post-Jordan era and why fans were able to connect with their flashy play. Featuring interviews with Phil Taylor, Chris Webber, Steve Kerr, Vlade Divac, Peja Stojakovic, Doug Christie, Scot Pollard, Bobby Jackson and more.

