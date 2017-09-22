NBC Sports California to Broadcast 82 Kings Games

NBC Sports California has announced that it will broadcast 82 total Kings games throughout the 2017-18 season.

These broadcasts will include 81 regular season games as well as one preseason game.

NBC Sports California coverage will include pre and post game broadcasts and the familiar crew of Grant Napear, Jerry Reynolds, Kayte Christensen, and Doug Christie will provide in-game coverage.

The first game to be aired on NBC Sports California for this season will be Sacramento’s preseason contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, October 9 followed by the regular season opener against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, October 18.

For more information on the full schedule for broadcasts and how you can watch,