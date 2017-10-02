NBA2K Preseason Preview: Kings vs Spurs

Although just preseason, buzz surrounding the opening exhibition contest for the Kings and their new-look is remarkably high.

While fans will have to wait until Monday night to see how the squad fares against the visiting San Antonio Spurs, we took to NBA 2K18 to try and obtain more insight into how the contest will pan out.

In the simulated matchup, the Kings took home a 124-112 victory over the Spurs. Led by George Hill’s 22 points and five assists, Sacramento overcame an 11-point first quarter deficit and responded with a 42-point effort in the second quarter.

The Kings would increase their lead by eight points with a strong showing in the third and would hold off any San Antonio comeback attempts. The Young Kings were crucial in the triumph, with Skal Labissiere also pitching in 15 points and four rebounds, Willie Cauley-Stein turning in a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Buddy Hield logging 13 points and six rebounds with three makes from beyond the arc.

San Antonio’s leading scorer was LaMarcus Aldridge with 24 points and seven rebounds.

Sactown outmatched the Spurs in several areas, as the Kings knocked down 60 percent of their three-pointers, converting 12 of their 20 attempts, while also beating the Spurs on the boards af a 52-37 tally.

If this simulation will be any indication for the actual contest, Sacramento will have to withstand an impressive San Antonio performance in order to secure a win at Golden 1 Center.