NBA2K Preseason Preview: Kings vs Lakers

Sacramento split their first two preseason matchups, both against the San Antonio Spurs, and will look to rebound in their third contest against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Though the Lakers will be sans two key players in rookie Lonzo Ball and center Andrew Bogut, this meeting between heated rivals is sure to produce some entertaining results.

Our simulation in NBA 2K18 reflected as such, with the Kings taking home a narrow and thrilling 109-107 victory. The contest came down to the wire, with Sacramento topping L.A. in the final seconds after Buddy Hield drove to the basket and was fouled with just 0.8 seconds remaining. No. 24 knocked down the ensuing free throws and the Lakers missed the final heave as the buzzer sounded.

The game-winning free throws capped a 20-point day for Hield, who also recorded five rebounds and three assists. Sactown’s rookies also came up big, as De’Aaron Fox pitched in 16 points and eight assists along with a steal and Justin Jackson scored 10 points while making two of his three attempts from beyond the arc.

Leading Los Angeles was Jordan Clarkson with 17 points and five assists, with rookie Kyle Kuzma pitching in 15 points of his own. Julius Randle also notched a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

These two young teams will meet on Sunday evening on neutral ground with the game taking place in Las Vegas. With the amount of young talent involved, there’s plenty of reason to believe that this game could mirror the results of the 2K simulation.

The contest will air at 6 pm PT on ESPN and will be the first opportunity for the Young Kings to showcase their talent on primetime in 2017-18.