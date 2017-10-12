NBA2K Preseason Preview: Kings vs Clippers

Sacramento’s preseason is close to wrapping up with just two contests on the road remaining until the regular season officially commences next Wednesday.

The first foe that the Kings will encounter on this trip is the Los Angeles Clippers, a team which has seen some major roster changes during this offseason.

With a new look for L.A., we took to NBA 2K18 to get a feel for how this preseason matchup might go on Thursday night.

After a back-and-forth affair in the simulation, the Kings ultimately fell to the Clippers 104-98. Sacramento battled back from a double-digit deficit at halftime, but a 31-point fourth quarter helped Los Angeles eventually pull away in the end.

Despite the loss, Skal Labissiere posted a strong effort with 23 points and nine rebounds, as did Willie Cauley-Stein with his 13 points and 15 rebounds.

The new Los Angeles guard combo of Patrick Bevelery and Milos Teodosic played a big role in the contest, with Beverly logging 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists, with Teodsic logging a double-double of 11 points and 11 assists.

Though the simulation did not favor Sactown in this go around, the squad will have the chance to take home a W on enemy grounds before heading into the preseason finale against Golden State on Sunday.

Last time the team suited up at Staples Center, they overcame one of the biggest late fourth quarter deficits in League history.