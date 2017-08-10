Mike Bibby Tops BIG3 Leaderboards
Through seven weeks of BIG3 play, the former Kings guard sits atop 2 of the league’s major stat categories.
After a 14-year career, Mike Bibby continues to tear it up in the debut season of The BIG3 League.
Seven games into the inaugural season, Bibby’s team sits in fourth place.
Despite a 3-4 record for his Ghost Ballers, No. 10 leads the league in assists (26) and four-pointers (5) while averaging 11.7 points in 21.9 minutes per game.
Big 3 Leaders pic.twitter.com/iG9lTVMrS2
— FS1 (@FS1) August 10, 2017