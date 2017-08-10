Mike Bibby Tops BIG3 Leaderboards

Through seven weeks of BIG3 play, the former Kings guard sits atop 2 of the league’s major stat categories.
by Colton Gordon
Writer, Digital
Posted: Aug 10, 2017

After a 14-year career, Mike Bibby continues to tear it up in the debut season of The BIG3 League.

Seven games into the inaugural season, Bibby’s team sits in fourth place.

Despite a 3-4 record for his Ghost Ballers, No. 10 leads the league in assists (26) and four-pointers (5) while averaging 11.7 points in 21.9 minutes per game.



Kings

Kings