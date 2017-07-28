Mike Bibby Labeled Top 5 BIG3 Player

Five years removed from NBA action, the 39-year-old is proving how well his game has aged.
by Colton Gordon
Writer, Digital
Posted: Jul 28, 2017

In the inaugural season of the BIG3 league, former Kings guard Mike Bibby's Ghost Ballers team is sporting a 3-2 overall record. Playing in all five of the team’s games, Bibby leads The Big 3 in four-point shots made (5) and assists per game (3.8).

The former King has tallied averages of 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists through the squad’s contests.

The 15-year NBA vet has been one of the league’s most electrifying players, earning a spot among Bleacher Report’s Top 10 players.

See where Bibby sits below.

Ranking Top 10 BIG3 Players: Rashard Lewis is the Alpha Dog

