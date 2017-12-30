Late Run Sinks Sacramento Against Phoenix

After climbing back from an early deficit, the Kings were on track to notch their second straight home victory when taking on the Phoenix Suns. However, a surge by Phoenix in the closing minutes would ultimately be Sacramento’s downfall.

Sactown held a 97-93 lead midway through the final frame, but that small advantage quickly evaporated as the Suns ripped off an 18-4 run to close out the game and claim a 111-101 triumph.

The Kings saw a balanced offensive attack in the contest with seven players scoring 11 points or more.

Zach Randolph topped the team with his 14 points, followed closely by Bogdan Bogdanovic who notched 13 points of his own. Buddy Hield, Garrett Temple, Skal Labissiere and George Hill all scored 12 a piece and Willie Cauley-Stein rounded out the group with 11.

Tough finish, but some bright moments throughout. Highlights pic.twitter.com/d9sohB9nNG — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 30, 2017

On Sunday, Sacramento will have the chance to end 2017 on a high note when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a New Year’s Eve showdown at home.