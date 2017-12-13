Late Run Lifts Kings Over Suns

Trailing by five midway through the fourth quarter, Sacramento’s defense sparked a 13-0 run that would propel the Kings to a 99-92 victory over the Phoenix Suns.



A 13-0 run late in the contest led to the W pic.twitter.com/3amluyzj5U — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 13, 2017

The Kings saw strong efforts from several members of the squad, including George Hill who poured in a team-high 18 points along with seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Zach Randolph added 17 points, 11 of which came in the final frame alone and would be crucial to sealing the win.

In addition to the veterans, a pair of the Kings young core made their mark on the win, as well.

Willie Cauley-Stein returned to action after missing the previous three contests with a lower back strain and made an impact right away - scoring 13 points along with five rebounds and four assists.

Buddy Hield also continued his strong play with 14 points, including two makes from three-point range. No. 24 has been on a hot streak from long range this season, as he currently ranks fourth in the Association in three-point percentage at a scintillating 47.2 percent.

With the win, the Kings have now come out on top in two of their past three contests and are 5-5 in the last 10 games.

Sactown will be seeking to utilize this positive momentum as they hit the road for their longest trip to date with a five-game stint starting in Minnesota on Thursday night.