Kings Well Represented in BIG3 League

Mike Bibby, Cuttino Mobley, Bonzi Wells and more return for the BIG3’s second season.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Apr 17, 2018

The second season of Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz’s 3-on-3 basketball league featuring retired players is set to begin June 22.

In its inaugural season, eight teams consisting of six players would face off each weekend in games featuring FIBA-sanctioned rules, a four-point shot, 14-second shot clock and more.

Trilogy, featuring former Kings guards Rashad McCants and Dahntay Jones, outlasted the 3-Headed Monsters 51-46 in the championship to cap off an undefeated season.

Other notable names to compete in the first season include Jason Williams, Allen Iverson, Rashard Lewis, Kenyon Martin, Al Harrington, Ricky Davis, Corey Maggette, Brian Scalabrine and DeShawn Stevenson.

McCants and Jones return for the second season, along with many more Kings legends and fan-favorites.


Mike Bibby, who led the BIG3 in assists and 4-point field goals, returns to captain the Ghost Ballers.

Bonzi Wells, who led the BIG3 in steals, will return to Tri-State.

Metta World Peace will make his debut on the Killer 3s.

Other former Kings players joining this season include Cuttino Mobley, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Drew Gooden, Reggie Evans, Ryan Hollins and Corsley Edwards.

Baron Davis, Amar’e Stoudemire, Nate Robinson and Carlos Boozer will make their BIG3 debuts this season as well.


You can watch the BIG3 on FOX and FS1 every Friday night starting on June 22 through August 24.

Tags
Kings, Featured

Related Content

NBA Draft Early Entrants Littered with Potential Stars

NBA Draft Early Entrants Littered with Potential Stars

Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury Update

Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury Update

Fan Creates His Own Kings Court

Fan Creates His Own Kings Court

Related Content

Kings

Featured