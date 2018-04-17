Kings Well Represented in BIG3 League

The second season of Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz’s 3-on-3 basketball league featuring retired players is set to begin June 22.

In its inaugural season, eight teams consisting of six players would face off each weekend in games featuring FIBA-sanctioned rules, a four-point shot, 14-second shot clock and more.

Trilogy, featuring former Kings guards Rashad McCants and Dahntay Jones, outlasted the 3-Headed Monsters 51-46 in the championship to cap off an undefeated season.

Other notable names to compete in the first season include Jason Williams, Allen Iverson, Rashard Lewis, Kenyon Martin, Al Harrington, Ricky Davis, Corey Maggette, Brian Scalabrine and DeShawn Stevenson.

McCants and Jones return for the second season, along with many more Kings legends and fan-favorites.



It's about your game, not about your name! Check out the full #BIG3Season2 2018 draft recap with your boy @Tattootheone here: https://t.co/JA1wDVtvKF pic.twitter.com/nqhL2lVkYm — BIG3 (@thebig3) April 16, 2018

Mike Bibby, who led the BIG3 in assists and 4-point field goals, returns to captain the Ghost Ballers.

Bonzi Wells, who led the BIG3 in steals, will return to Tri-State.

Metta World Peace will make his debut on the Killer 3s.

Other former Kings players joining this season include Cuttino Mobley, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Drew Gooden, Reggie Evans, Ryan Hollins and Corsley Edwards.

Baron Davis, Amar’e Stoudemire, Nate Robinson and Carlos Boozer will make their BIG3 debuts this season as well.



Now that the rosters are set, let us know who you think has the best shot at taking on Trilogy and raising the #BIG3Season2 ? on sale 4.20 at https://t.co/H5mEAmXivz pic.twitter.com/TMdQF87ZMX — BIG3 (@thebig3) April 16, 2018

You can watch the BIG3 on FOX and FS1 every Friday night starting on June 22 through August 24.