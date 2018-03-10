Kings Vets Lead Team Triumph Against Magic

In the final contest of a five-game home swing, the Kings went out on a high note after downing the Orlando Magic 94-88.

Garrett Temple, who torched Orlando for a career-high 34 points in January, came up big once again against the Magic, notching a team-high 23 points.

Also showing out was Kosta Koufos, who logged 18 points and a team-high 13 rebounds for Sactown.

Additionally, the win marked a major milestone, as it was Coach Joerger’s 200th victory in his NBA career.

Several Young Kings also pitched in, as Frank Mason notched a career-high 10 rebounds and Bogdan Bogdanovic tallied a career-high 10 assists, as well.

Now Sacramento will embark on a quick two-game trip starting with a matchup with the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.