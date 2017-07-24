Kings Throw Out First Pitches

From Florida to Missouri to right here in Sacramento - members of the Kings were all over the nation throwing out honorary first pitches.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Jul 24, 2017

While they’ve been able to show off their talents on the hardwood, a trio of Kings recently took to the baseball diamond to try their hand at a different sport.

First was Frank Mason III, who threw out the first pitch prior to a game featuring the Kansas City Royals. Donning a custom jersey, Mason III rifled in an impressive throw, receiving a well-deserved ovation from the Kansas City crowd.


On a more local scale, Willie Cauley-Stein was brought in by the Sacramento River Cats to do the honors of a first pitch. The seven-foot center wound up and brought some heat of his own with his delivery.


More Nolan Ryan, less Josh Jackson @pr00fessortrill

A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on

Most recently, Vince Carter, one of the newest additions to the Kings, participated in a special night organized by a minor league squad. The Daytona Tortugas held #SagerStrongNight to honor the late legendary broadcaster Craig Sager. While rocking one of the special Sager-esque jerseys that the Tortugas would sport that night, Carter sent his pitch right down the pipe.





Next Up


Tags
Carter, Vince, Cauley-Stein, Willie, Mason, Frank, Kings

Related Content

Top 5 Assists in Kings History

Top 5 Assists in Kings History

Top 5 Hairstyles in Kings History

Top 5 Hairstyles in Kings History

All Things Kings - Nov. 30, 2017

All Things Kings - Nov. 30, 2017

Related Content

Carter, Vince

Cauley-Stein, Willie

Mason, Frank