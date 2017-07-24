Kings Throw Out First Pitches
From Florida to Missouri to right here in Sacramento - members of the Kings were all over the nation throwing out honorary first pitches.
While they’ve been able to show off their talents on the hardwood, a trio of Kings recently took to the baseball diamond to try their hand at a different sport.
First was Frank Mason III, who threw out the first pitch prior to a game featuring the Kansas City Royals. Donning a custom jersey, Mason III rifled in an impressive throw, receiving a well-deserved ovation from the Kansas City crowd.
Today's first pitch from @FrankMason0! pic.twitter.com/nkSQC6oAVb
— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 1, 2017
On a more local scale, Willie Cauley-Stein was brought in by the Sacramento River Cats to do the honors of a first pitch. The seven-foot center wound up and brought some heat of his own with his delivery.
Most recently, Vince Carter, one of the newest additions to the Kings, participated in a special night organized by a minor league squad. The Daytona Tortugas held #SagerStrongNight to honor the late legendary broadcaster Craig Sager. While rocking one of the special Sager-esque jerseys that the Tortugas would sport that night, Carter sent his pitch right down the pipe.
The Sager Family & @mrvincecarter15 were on hand for @daytonatortugas' Craig Sager night. #MiLB pic.twitter.com/VrqkV97BVP
— MiLB.com (@MiLB) July 22, 2017
BREAKING: Vince Carter is leaving the NBA for an MiLB career. #FakeNews. But how about that perfect strike?! #SagerStrongNight pic.twitter.com/oUlyQceP2a
— Daytona Tortugas (@daytonatortugas) July 21, 2017