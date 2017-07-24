Kings Throw Out First Pitches

While they’ve been able to show off their talents on the hardwood, a trio of Kings recently took to the baseball diamond to try their hand at a different sport.

First was Frank Mason III, who threw out the first pitch prior to a game featuring the Kansas City Royals. Donning a custom jersey, Mason III rifled in an impressive throw, receiving a well-deserved ovation from the Kansas City crowd.

On a more local scale, Willie Cauley-Stein was brought in by the Sacramento River Cats to do the honors of a first pitch. The seven-foot center wound up and brought some heat of his own with his delivery.



More Nolan Ryan, less Josh Jackson @pr00fessortrill A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on Jul 18, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

Most recently, Vince Carter, one of the newest additions to the Kings, participated in a special night organized by a minor league squad. The Daytona Tortugas held #SagerStrongNight to honor the late legendary broadcaster Craig Sager. While rocking one of the special Sager-esque jerseys that the Tortugas would sport that night, Carter sent his pitch right down the pipe.



BREAKING: Vince Carter is leaving the NBA for an MiLB career. #FakeNews. But how about that perfect strike?! #SagerStrongNight pic.twitter.com/oUlyQceP2a — Daytona Tortugas (@daytonatortugas) July 21, 2017







