Kings Step Up to Challenge Cavaliers

In their visit to Cleveland in 2016-17, Sacramento pulled out a narrow overtime victory and hoped to replicate the result on Wednesday night in Ohio.

For most of the contest, the Kings kept the Cavaliers at bay, but a late surge led by LeBron James eventually propelled the Cavs to a narrow 101-95 victory.

Several Kings players stepped up to challenge Cleveland and push them to the brink, including Zach Randolph, who added another strong performance to his recent string of standout showings. Z-Bo logged a team-high 18 points, along with 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals.

The bench also continued to be a strength for Sacramento, with Buddy Hield and Frank Mason III adding a scoring burst in their reserve roles. Hield notched 17 points, three assists and three steals while Mason III tallied 15 points, two assists, and three steals of his own in just 19 minutes of action.

As a new addition to the starting lineup on Wednesday, JaKarr Sampson also provided a huge spark that gave the Kings a chance to win. Sampson tallied a career-high 16 rebounds on the night, while also turning in an impressive effort on the defensive end while matched up with LeBron. Cleveland’s star player also would go on to praise No. 29 after the final buzzer in a post-game interview.

After a promising performance, the Kings have a chance to close out the four-game road stint on the right note when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night before returning back to Sacramento.