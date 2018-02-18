Kings show out at All-Star Weekend

After a Valentine’s Day matchup in Houston, the Sacramento Kings returned home three young standouts boarded a quick flight to Los Angeles to participate in this season’s NBA All-Star Weekend.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Buddy Hield and De’Aaron Fox were all selected to participate in the Rising Stars Game. Buddy representing the Bahamas and Bogi representing Serbia; both playing on the World Team to take on teammate De’Aaron Fox, who was representing the United States.

Once touching down, the young Kings hit the media circuit, sharing what it meant to be selected as some of the league’s brightest youngsters as well as starting friendly banter between the three teammates who were about to play against each other on the national stage.

Throughout the weekend festivities, the team participated in opportunities to give back to the youth in Los Angeles. Before the Rising-Stars matchup, players shared their basketball knowledge during the Jr. NBA skills event. On Thursday, Buddy participated in the NBA Fit celebration, where a new court was installed at a local middle school and on Saturday, joined Larry Nance Jr., Jason Tatum, Kyle Kuzma and Andre Drummond as one of the coaches for the NBA Cares Special Olympics.

Then there was the big game - The World vs. the US.

Rising Stars from both teams shined and put on a show. Members of the Kings had an especially big night with Buddy dropping a team-high 29 points to Bogi connecting on a game-high 7 threes and finishing with 26 points. Their talent and chemistry to the court helped lead the World Team to a W. Fox finished with four points, two rebounds and two assists in the loss. Ultimately, the Serbian sharpshooter was named the MVP and Kings Legend Chris Webber presented the rookie with the hardware.

Following an exciting Friday night, Buddy appeared in the Skills Challenge on All-Star Saturday Night. Matching up in the first round with Spencer Dinwiddie from the Brooklyn Nets, No. 24 was narrowly defeated. The Nets young point guard would go on to win the entire event.



Buddy gets edged out in a close one, but it was all after. Proud of you, @buddyhield! #TacoBellSkills pic.twitter.com/HVAJxzj8ec — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 18, 2018

It was a fun and exciting weekend for the Kings and following the weekend’s festivities the team returns home to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday evening.