Kings Season Simulated by NBA 2K18

A fresh look and an exciting offseason has Sacramento buzzing in anticipation for the future.

The newest release from popular sports video game franchise NBA2K features gameplay that allows players to run their own NBA franchises.

We fired up our console and simulated all 82 games of the upcoming season with exciting results.

The Kings stumbled a bit out of the gates, posting a 3-4 record in the first month of the season. This was followed by an up-and-down next couple of months where Sactown had several stretches of losses followed by almost equal winning streaks to balance out its record to 17-19 at the end of 2017.

January and February were also marked by fluctuating streaks for the purple and black, who would parlay a three-game winning streak at the end of the season into a dead even record of 41-41 and, more importantly, a coveted playoff spot as the No. 8 seed in the competitive Western Conference.

During the regular season, Sacramento notched notable victories over strong teams around the Association, including the Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, and San Antonio Spurs.

The first round of the postseason pitted the Kings against their Nor Cal rival Golden State Warriors. In four games, however, the defending champions were able to get by Sacramento, ending a promising season for the Kings.

George Hill led the way for Sactown’s scoring, logging 15.8 points per contest to go with averages of 5.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds. Close behind Hill was second-year guard Buddy Hield, recording 15.4 points per contest of his own and leading the team in three-point shooting with an impressive mark of 40.1 percent from downtown.

Here is a breakdown of Sacramento’s record month-by-month during the simualtion.

October - 3-4

November - 7-7

December -7-8

January - 7-7

February - 5-6

March - 9-7

April - 3-2







