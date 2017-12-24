Strong Performances Not Enough to Stop Spurs

In their return back home, the Kings were met with a notable foe in the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, as Sacramento sought to keep their winning streak rolling.

A high-scoring first quarter had the teams knotted at 33 points a piece, but the hot hands soon cooled on Sactown’s side as the Spurs carried a 62-49 lead into the half. While the Kings battled back to cut the deficit down, San Antonio ultimately pulled away to clinch a 108-99 victory.

Fun start, but the squad couldn't overcome San Antonio. Highlights from the home contestpic.twitter.com/rMcdW87Jud — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 24, 2017

One of the team’s biggest contributors in the second half was Willie Cauley-Stein, who notched 22 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Also pitching in was Buddy Hield, who tallied 24 points behind four makes from three-point range.

Though the result of the game was not what the team had hoped, Coach Joerger expressed optimism following the contest regarding how the team has progressed.

“I’m really proud of our guys. I just told them how much they’ve improved over the past four weeks,” said Joerger. “We’re miles and miles ahead of where we were four weeks ago and that’s the most important thing.”

Following a couple of days to rest through the holidays, Sactown will return to action with a quick trip to L.A. to take on the Clippers on Tuesday night.