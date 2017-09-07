Kings Rookies Score 100+ in Madden 18

Sacramento fans are eagerly awaiting the first glimpse of NBA action for all five of the Kings rookies, but with NFL season starting up, we projected what it would be like if these five had traded in their basketballs for pigskins.

Using the recently released Madden NFL 18, each of the Sacramento newcomers was placed on an offense together and the results were explosive.

Led by point guard turned quarterback De’Aaron Fox, the offense of the fictional Sacramento Condors franchise featured three top-tier receivers in Justin Jackson, Harry Giles, and Bogdan Bogdanovic and a lightning-quick running back in Frank Mason III.

After showing off his mobility in the last go around Fox spent the majority of this contest against the Dallas Cowboys slinging the ball with deadeye accuracy. No. 5 finished by completing 21 of 23 passes for a total of 728 yards and 10 touchdowns, to go with his 210 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Jackson caught six passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns to lead the receiving corps. Giles and Bogdanovic also pitched in big time with Harry racking up 222 yards and three TDs on five receptions and Bogdan notching 199 yards with seven catches and four touchdowns, himself.

As for the rushing attack, Mason III dominated the defense with 220 yards and three touchdowns on just five rushing attempts, along with three receptions for 53 yards.

The squad managed to score an incredible 107 points in the victory, while holding Dallas to just 19.

This triple digit shellacking made for many highlights, which can be viewed below:







