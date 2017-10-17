Injury Report: Kings vs Rockets

Posted: Oct 17, 2017

Bogdan Bogdanovic (Sprained Right Ankle) is OUT for Wednesday's Home Opener versus the Houston Rockets and listed as day-to-day moving forward.

Additionally, Zach Randolph (Oral Surgery) is listed as OUT while Harry Giles (Bi Lateral Knee Rehabilitation) remains OUT.

Participation Status Key:

  • Probable – 75% chance that the player will play in the game
  • Questionable – 50% chance that the player will play in the game
  • Doubtful – 25% chance that the player will play in the game
  • Out – Player will not play in the game
