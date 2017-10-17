Injury Report: Kings vs Rockets
Bogdan Bogdanovic (Sprained Right Ankle) is OUT for Wednesday's Home Opener versus the Houston Rockets and listed as day-to-day moving forward.
Additionally, Zach Randolph (Oral Surgery) is listed as OUT while Harry Giles (Bi Lateral Knee Rehabilitation) remains OUT.
Participation Status Key:
- Probable – 75% chance that the player will play in the game
- Questionable – 50% chance that the player will play in the game
- Doubtful – 25% chance that the player will play in the game
- Out – Player will not play in the game