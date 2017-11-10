Kings Reveal Social Media Night Details

On Friday, Nov. 17, the Sacramento Kings will host Social Media Night as the team welcomes the Portland Trail Blazers to Golden 1 Center.

The evening’s festivities will include a special appearance by mini-pig Hank, who has quickly climbed the ranks as one of the most lovable online animals. Be sure to follow the swine star on Instagram: MyBestFriendHank.

While Hank is set to take over one of the team’s social accounts, there will be photo opportunities on the concourse with jumbo-sized emoji and social cutouts, featuring Kings players and social media icons.

In recognition of one of the team’s most liked Instagram posts, an illustration of the squad by Aaron Dana will be reproduced on a limited-edition T-shirt and available for purchase exclusively in-arena at Kings Team Store.

Throughout the night, social media-themed programming will be highlighted with activations such as a first-of-its-kind hobby horse race, toddler fox trot, riding in cars with karaoke and animoji lip sync challenge.

Plus, guests who’re active on Snapchat will be able to share their story of the game with a unique geofilter.

Fans in attendance may find easter eggs to additional online references, so invite a friend and check out seats while they’re still available!