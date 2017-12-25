Kings Reveal City Edition Court

In celebration of NBA Xmas, the Sacramento Kings today introduced their third court of the 2017-18 campaign.

The new-look playing surface is dedicated to the pride of the fans, franchise and city.

Inspired by the team’s 1985-86 colorways, the hardwood will accompany a soon-to-be released Nike City Edition uniform to complete the squad’s “From the Court Up” series.

In another first-of-its-kind activation, red, white and baby-blue blends the franchise’s storied past with emblems that indicate “Where Future is King,” as the Kings become the only NBA team to feature a unique court for each of its three uniform combinations.

The team’s secondary lion – a fan favorite from its inception last year – takes center court for the first time with a new color treatment, while each baseline is embossed with popular city nickname – Sactown.

Baby blue returns to the apron of the surface with a modern touch, as red trim links the near 100 years of the franchise – from Rochester to Cincinnati to Kansas City to forever Sacramento.

Lastly, and identical to the team’s existing courts, Sacramento Proud holds down the sideline opposite the scorer’s table.

When the home team takes the “Sactown” floor in the new City Edition uniform, the Kings and their fans will rise as “One. Proud. City.”

Stay tuned to KingsTeamStore.com for the City Edition clothing launch so you can match the squad’s on-court look.