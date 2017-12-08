Kings President Using Twitter to Give Back to Fans

If you’ve ever wanted a presidential experience at a Sacramento home game, this could be your chance.

Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart, who’s in his 18th season with the team, has taken to social media recently, seeking out fans to share their Kings memories and, in return, he’s been giving away his club seats to select games.



Kings fans, I’m giving away my club seats to 12/12 Kings-Suns game. Reply with what inspired you to become a Kings fan & I'll choose a winner on Thursday! — John Rinehart (@JohnRKings) December 5, 2017



Kings fans, I’m giving away my club seats to Wednesday’s Kings-Lakers game. In honor of Thanksgiving week, reply w/ a Kings memory you're most thankful for & I'll choose a winner on Tuesday! — John Rinehart (@JohnRKings) November 20, 2017

