Kings President Using Twitter to Give Back to Fans

Find out how you could get hooked up with an exclusive experience at Golden 1 Center.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Dec 08, 2017

If you’ve ever wanted a presidential experience at a Sacramento home game, this could be your chance.

Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart, who’s in his 18th season with the team, has taken to social media recently, seeking out fans to share their Kings memories and, in return, he’s been giving away his club seats to select games.



To stay up to date with his contests and to get more inside looks from the longtime executive, follow along on Twitter and on Instagram.

Tags
Kings, Featured, John Rinehart

Related Content

Kings vs Pelicans Highlights 12/8/17

Kings vs Pelicans Highlights 12/8/17

Zach Randolph Highlights (35 points) vs New Orleans

Zach Randolph Highlights (35 points) vs New Orleans

JaKarr Brings Joy, Energy to Kings

JaKarr Brings Joy, Energy to Kings

Related Content

Kings

Featured

John Rinehart