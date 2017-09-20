Kings Positional Preview: Point Guard

A busy offseason for Sacramento has resulted in a reinvigorated roster heading into the 2017-18 campaign, giving Kings fans plenty of reason to be excited for the future.

Among the new acquisitions is a completely revamped stable of players at the point guard position. Below is a breakdown of each floor general and what you might expect to see from them heading into this season.

George Hill

The veteran leader of the point guards is on the heels of his highest scoring season ever and should be a crucial component on both sides of the ball for the Kings.

Hill, now entering his 10th season in the Association, brings experience to the table in addition to his versatile skill set. No. 3’s length and basketball IQ allow him to protect the perimeter and defend either of the guard positions effectively. On offense, Hill has proven himself as a reliable scoring option, especially with his shooting ability. Over the past two seasons, the IUPUI product has eclipsed the 40 percent mark from three-point range, knocking down a total of 94 triples as a member of the Utah Jazz last season.

Recently, Hill was ranked in Sports Illustrated’s annual Top 100, clocking in at No. 63, where he was tabbed for being among the NBA’s best.

"Hill is the best of his kind: a smart, disciplined player who pairs perfectly with a playmaking wing," wrote Rob Mahoney in Sports Illustrated. "What really cements Hill’s universal appeal, however, is his defense...Everything that he is and does creates possibilities."

De’Aaron Fox

Being touted as one of the top prospects heading into the NBA Draft, De’Aaron Fox was selected by the Kings at No. 5 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. Carrying the weight of high expectations, there’s reason to believe that the former Kentucky guard can live up to them and then some.

As Fox displayed during his sole college season, his blazing speed serves as one of his greatest weapons on either end of the court. Whether it’s blowing by defenders off the dribble or stalking the passing lanes to pick off passes, No. 5’s quickness can strike in a multitude of ways on the hardwood.

In addition to his physical characteristics, many have praised Fox’s ability to be a franchise cornerstone with his ability to lead a team - including Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo.

“Fox is an intelligent kid with a vibrant personality that lends itself to on-court leadership, and his energy on both ends of the floor is often contagious,” wrote Woo.

Frank Mason III

After playing four seasons for the Kansas Jayhawks, Frank Mason III finished his career as one of the most decorated players in a storied program.

In his senior season, No. 10 took home several notable honors including the John R. Wooden Award, the Naismith Award, and was named National Player of the Year, to boot. Mason III also finished as the sixth leading scorer in Kansas history, dropping 1,885 points over his time as a Jayhawk.

After being selected at No. 34 overall, the 23-year-old will have the opportunity to make his mark with Sacramento, with his scoring punch and playmaking abilities serving as a valuable asset to the young core of the Kings.

“Mason, who recently turned 23 at the end of April, is older than most prospects in this draft, but brings a wealth of winning and big game experience that most NBA rookies cannot compete with,” wrote Julian Applebome of DraftExpress.







