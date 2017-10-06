Kings Players Recognized in NBA GM Survey

Prior to each season, General Managers from around the NBA partake in a survey pertaining to players, teams, and other matters from around the Association. Throughout the 47 questions, executives were not able to vote for their own team or personnel when submitting their responses.

Several Kings ranked among League leaders in votes in a number of categories.

The first name to appear was De’Aaron Fox, who received votes for Rookie of the Year. This comes with little surprise as Fox has previously been tabbed as a candidate to take home the award.

In the category of most underrated offseason acquisition, Bogdan Bogdanovic garnered seven percent of the vote. The Serbian native carries a wealth of professional experience with him into his debut season in the NBA, but Bogdanovic may be flying under the radar due to the sheer amount of high profile transactions this offseason. Regardless, he, like Fox, is also gaining attention as a potential Rookie of the Year winner.

Rounding out the familiar names to appear on the survey were Garrett Temple and Vince Carter, both of whom collected votes for which active player would be best suited as a head coach in the future. Temple collected seven percent of the vote while Carter was listed under the “also receiving votes” portion. Both players have shown their ability to thrive in leadership roles during their careers with a chance to continue leading this season with a young Kings team under their wings.

