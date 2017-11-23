Kings Play Most Complete Game of Season

With all eyes on De’Aaron Fox and Lonzo Ball during a nationally televised contest, it was the Kings team effort that stole the show on Wednesday evening.

While the majority of the NBA audience were likely initially tuned in to see the two up-and-coming guards face off, it was the crisp performance of Sactown as a whole that took center stage. Sacramento jumped out to an early double-digit advantage and never looked back – a rarity through the team’s 18-game slate thus far.

“It’s not all about Fox and Ball, you know…it’s about the Kings and Lakers, and I’m happy we get the W,” said Frank Mason III postgame.

The Kings saw impressive first quarter performances from Zach Randolph, Frank Mason III, and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who were just a few of the major contributors in the victory.

Z-Bo tallied 22 points, seven boards, and seven assists, Bogdanovic netted 14 points and seven dimes while Mason III finished with a complete line of 11 points, seven assists, and five rebounds.

The trio complemented each other perfectly in the first quarter of play, scoring 23 of the team’s 31 first quarter points and setting up others throughout the remainder of the contest.

No. 8 specifically connected with Willie Cauley-Stein time and time again – a large reason Trill finished with a game-high 26 points as a reserve.

Lastly, Fox finished with 13 points, four rebounds, and three assists in the much-anticipated matchup with the Lakers’ Ball, who ended with 11 points and 11 assists.

Postgame, Coach Joerger called the team’s win one of its “most complete games from start to finish.”