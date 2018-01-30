Kings to Play in 2018 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

For the first time ever, the NBA's annual Summer League in Las Vegas will feature all 30 NBA teams. The Kings will be a part of the field for the 12th consecutive year as the Summer League is set to run from July 6-17.

The Summer League will be expanding to 12 days, where there will be 82 games played in a tournament format. Each of the 30 teams will have three preliminary games which will determine the seeding for the tournament leading up to the Championship.

Sacramento will play in at least five games, competing with a roster featuring young talent - including recent selection Harry Giles. Additionally, talent from the upcoming 2018 NBA Draft class is also slated to participate.

Tickets information for the 2018 Summer League will be announced at an upcoming date.

For further information regarding the release of the Kings Summer League schedule, stay current with Kings.com.