Kings Notch Streak-Snapping Win

Just days after sweeping the season series against the Miami Heat for the first time in 16 years, the Kings took care of another long-time streak against the Golden State Warriors.

Sacramento came up with a clutch 98-93 triumph in Oakland, marking the first time since the 2002-03 campaign that the Kings have swept the Dubs on their own court in a single season.

The victory was powered by a team-high 22 points for Buddy Hield, as he led the charge of the bench unit that amassed 59 points in total for Sactown.

A balanced offensive attack and timely defensive plays secured the W for Sacramento, including a monster chase down swat by Garrett Temple.

Perhaps the most crucial play of the game came when Willie Cauley-Stein denied a potential game-tying three and followed it up with a dagger dunk.



This win also meant that the Kings are the only team in the Association this season to have beaten Golden State in Oakland twice.

There isn’t much time to savor the fun, however, as Sactown will have the second part of a road back-to-back awaiting it in Utah on Saturday night as the squad gears up to take on the Jazz.