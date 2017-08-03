Kings Nike Uniforms Earn High Praise

As the 2017-18 season quickly approaches, many teams across the League have been revealing their newest on-court threads.

The Kings were the first in the NBA to do so by debuting their Nike uniforms on July 18, with several others joining the mix recently.

Henry Bushnell of Yahoo! Sports took a look at each of the revealed unis, ranking the nine teams.

Sacramento received an A, the highest grade of all teams in the Association, with Bushnell backing his assessment with a nod to the squad's colors.

“These are gorgeous. The hue of purple on the Icon uniforms is perfect. The white-grey-purple color scheme just works...”

See the full list of teams here.







