Kings Lottery Rep Revealed

In anticipation of the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday, May 15 in Chicago, the Sacramento Kings have named De’Aaron Fox as the team’s Lottery representative.

The 2017 Lottery marked just the second time in franchise history Sacramento moved up in Draft order as the Kings entered at No. 8 and ended up with the No. 5 overall pick – which ultimately landed Fox in Northern California.

Sactown sits in the 7th-overall position heading into this year’s event, giving the Kings a 5.3-percent chance at landing the first-overall pick and an 18.3-percent chance at moving into a Top 3 spot.

Following the final game of his rookie campaign, the first-year standout expressed his appreciation for Kings fans and his optimism for the year ahead.

If Fox’s proficiency in the clutch is any indicator of his success under the bright lights of the Lottery, there’s reason for Sacramento to be optimistic as No. 5 heads to the Windy City.