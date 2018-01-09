Kings Lead Slips Away Against San Antonio

The Kings turned in a strong performance for most of the contest against the visiting San Antonio Spurs. However, San Antonio broke off a late-game run that would close the deficit and secure a 107-100 win for the Spurs.

Though the finish was not what Sactown was hoping for, there were several encouraging performances on Monday night.

Willie Cauley-Stein logged yet another top-notch performance with a team-high 22 points and nine rebounds.

Additionally, De’Aaron Fox recorded the first double-double of his young career, scoring 11 points and dishing out a career-high-tying 10 assists.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Garrett Temple also tallied 16 points each in the effort.

With the Kings six-game homestand coming to an end, the squad will make a quick trip to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers on Tuesday night.