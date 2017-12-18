Kings Hot Start Not Enough to Top Raptors

The first half of the Kings contest against the Toronto Raptors featured a high-scoring, uptempo affair and was punctuated by George Hill sending Sacramento into the locker room with the 63-61 lead after knocking down a heave from half court.



HILL FROM HALF COURT! pic.twitter.com/puvkmW9k8F — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 17, 2017

Unfortunately, the second half would not hold the same for Sactown, as the Raptors tightened up their defense en route to a 108-93 Toronto triumph.

Sacramento’s efforts were lead by a handful of contributors, including Bogdan Bogdanovic and George Hill, who both converted four attempts from three-point range and logged five assists each while scoring 18 points and 16 points, respectively.

Garrett Temple poured in another 18 points of his own to go with two rebounds and two assists.

This game also held significance for Vince Carter, as he returned to the city where his career began and where he made waves globally with his exciting play.

Coach Joerger substituted VC into the game late to allow Toronto to give Carter a well-deserved curtain call.



.@mrvincecarter15 gets the curtain call and the fans show love in Toronto pic.twitter.com/Egp0v5jxVU — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 17, 2017

The Kings are looking to rebound from this loss with their second and final matchup of the season with the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.