Kings Gaming Launches Social Channels

In May, the NBSA announced a professional NBA 2K league featuring Sacramento and 16 franchises around the Association.

In preparation for the inaugural season, the Kings have created accounts across social media for fans everywhere to keep in touch with the latest updates from the esports team, as well as gain behind-the-scenes access, live streams, simulations and more.

Additionally, as the team is in the early stages of being assembled, these accounts will be a go-to source for news and information on tryouts for the NBA 2K squad.

