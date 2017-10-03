Kings Gaming Launches Social Channels

With NBA 2K Esports League set to begin in 2018, find out how you can stay current with Sacramento’s esports team.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Oct 03, 2017

In May, the NBSA announced a professional NBA 2K league featuring Sacramento and 16 franchises around the Association.

In preparation for the inaugural season, the Kings have created accounts across social media for fans everywhere to keep in touch with the latest updates from the esports team, as well as gain behind-the-scenes access, live streams, simulations and more.

Additionally, as the team is in the early stages of being assembled, these accounts will be a go-to source for news and information on tryouts for the NBA 2K squad.

The accounts can be found and followed below:

Kings Gaming on Twitter

Kings Gaming on Facebook

Kings Gaming on Instagram

Tags
Kings, Kings Gaming, NBA 2K, eSports

Related Content

Top 5 Assists in Kings History

Top 5 Assists in Kings History

Top 5 Hairstyles in Kings History

Top 5 Hairstyles in Kings History

All Things Kings - Nov. 30, 2017

All Things Kings - Nov. 30, 2017

Related Content

Kings

eSports

NBA 2K