Kings Fan Reveals Amazing J-Will Ink

This fan took their love for Jason Williams to the next level.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Dec 13, 2017

Able to capture the attention of basketball lovers to this day, Jason Williams is regarded as one of the most popular figures in Sacramento Kings history thanks to his flashy play.
Now, one fan has immortalized J-Will in unique fashion.

Danny Williamson, an England-based Kings fan, showed off his J-Will ink on Twitter, which also featured other Sacramento-inspired touches.

Check out Williamson’s new tattoo below, done by fellow Kings fan Jordan Baker.


