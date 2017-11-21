Kings Fall Short Despite Balanced Scoring Effort

After splitting a back-to-back with the Portland Trail Blazers this weekend, the Kings were looking to keep a three-game home winning streak alive on Monday night against the visiting Denver Nuggets.

Sacramento and Denver were neck-and-neck throughout the first half, before the Nuggets used a 34-point third quarter to build a lead that the Kings would be unable to topple.

Veterans George Hill and Kosta Koufos tied for the team high in scoring on the night, each logging 16 points in the contest with Hill also tallying four steals and Koufos notching three blocks.

Four other Kings players reached double digits in scoring, with De’Aaron Fox and Zach Randolph each recording 12 points, Frank Mason III with 11, and Bogdan Bogdanovic with 10.

This loss snapped Sacramento’s streak, but the purple and black have a chance to get back on track in a highly-anticipated rivalry showdown at home on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. The pre-Thanksgiving matchup will also be broadcast on ESPN and will be the first NBA meeting between two of the top point guard Draftees in Fox and L.A.’s Lonzo Ball.