Kings Entertainment to Take Over All-Star Weekend

Lights, camera, action! Ever wonder who runs the show at All-Star Weekend?

This year, the Sacramento Kings are proud to announce that four members of the team’s Entertainment Department will join Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic to take part in the events of the weekend.

Director of Entertainment Mo Brazelton will be heading into his 13th All-Star weekend and will be co-producing and directing Sunday’s All-Star game for the second time. Brazelton shared his excitement to be joined by three members of his team at this year’s festivities prior to the team’s home tilt against the Chicago Bulls. “I’m very honored to be representing the Sacramento Kings and I’m excited to make a memorable experience for the fans in Los Angeles.”

“We get a chance to show the rest of the world and the League how we do our entertainment here in Sacramento and it’s nice to be recognized as one of the elite teams”, says Senior Manager of Audio Department and Music Producer, Dan Spackman.

Brian Hilton, Video Control Room Director, will be heading into his first year at All-Star Weekend, “It’s an unbelievable an honor to be able to do my job at All-Star weekend. It’s great knowing that our whole team will be handling the show... I get to direct cameras for the All-Star game, it’s amazing.”

Scott Freshour, Producer of Live Entertainment but more widely known as the Kings energetic emcee, will be making his 6th appearance at NBA All-Star Weekend. Handling emcee duties at Friday’s Rising Stars game and at Sunday’s NBA All-Star game.

“It means a lot because I grew up loving this team and being able to represent the team that you love on the biggest stage at NBA All-Star weekend is a thrill, it’s a blessing and an honor,” said Freshour. “There’s so much that happens, you have all the best players in the world there, every celebrity on Earth and then there’s me at center court rocking Sacramento Kings gear, it means a lot.”

“Our team puts in a lot of hours building the in-game experience that people don’t see and the League recognizes that what’s happening in Sacramento in the entertainment is some of the best in the NBA and that’s why you see so many of us running and producing the NBA All-Star show.”

