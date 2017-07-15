Kings End Summer League on Positive Note

In the last contest of the 2017 NBA Summer League, the Kings made sure to leave on a memorable note.

Sactown gained revenge on the Phoenix Suns after being topped in the initial matchup - downing its Pacific Division foe on Friday night, 93-87.

Rookie forward Justin Jackson followed up a 25-point performance the night before with a 29-point barrage against Phoenix to lead all scorers in the contest. This would also beat out Jackson’s own mark for the highest scoring output for any Sacramento player during the team’s stint in Las Vegas.

Even with notable back-to-back performances, Jackson touched on his mindset for improvement heading into his rookie season.

“I know I can get better at everything,” said Jackson. “For me I’m trying to get better each and every day in every aspect of my game and every aspect of my life.

Additionally, guard Naz Mitrou-Long turned in a strong game, logging 21 points, six rebounds, and five assists in his first start of Summer League.

What proved to be one of the biggest sparks of all was big man Jack Cooley, who posted a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds in the triumph, including crucial offensive rebounding down the stretch as the Kings took the lead in the 4th quarter.



Some would say Jack has been....

Cool for the Summer.

( •_•)

( •_•)>⌐■-■

(⌐■_■) pic.twitter.com/O9IPk27hI5 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 15, 2017

“[Cooley] works harder than anyone on the floor, he does his job,” said Coach Jason March. “You know that when you put him in, he’s going to give you everything he’s got and a little more.”

Sacramento now looks towards training camp - set to take place in the coming months.