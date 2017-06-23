Kings Crowned Draft Winners By Experts

For months leading up to the Draft, NBA media members widely agreed that the Kings decisions on June 22 would be an integral part to their future. Not even 24 hours have passed, but Sactown’s 2017 Draft is already being revered as one of the best in the League by several major media outlets.

Whether it was the speedy two-way point guard chosen at No. 5, the silky shooting, NBA-ready NCAA champion at No. 15, the rebounding machine with major defensive skills at No. 20 or the tough, high basketball IQ Wooden Award Winner at No. 34 – each of the team’s moves at Barclays Center were praised.

Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, The Ringer, Bleacher Report, ESPN were just a few of the conglomerates to grade Sacramento’s Draft an A or A+, with notable quotes seen below.

ESPN

“Fox is the perfect point guard for Sacramento. It’s not just his quickness and athleticism, it’s his approach to the game -- the edge he plays with on both sides of the ball. The Kings have needed a true leader in the locker room and on the floor, and Fox has the intangibles to be that guy.

Giles was the steal of the draft. He was ranked No. 2 on our first Big Board before injury concerns slowed him down. If he gets back to full strength and stays healthy, he has a chance to be the best player in the draft. The combination of Fox, Giles, Skal Labissiere and Buddy Hield has me very bullish about their future….

If Jackson is going to consistently hit 3s and those patented floaters at the next level, he’ll prove to be a good pick.

Finally, I love that they brought Mason in as a potential backup point guard. He is the toughest player in the draft, has great winning experience and can add to the culture the team is trying to build.

It was a good night to be a Kings fan.”

CBS Sports

“They took Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox, a great athlete who fits a serious need. They traded Zach Collins to Portland for two picks, which became Justin Jackson and Harry Giles...Then they added Frank Mason in the second round. They hit every value slot.”

The Ringer

“Vlade Divac picked a group of players for what they could do on and, crucially, off the floor — guys like De’Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson…Sacramento is building its team the right way…”

Sports Illustrated

“…this roster got way more intriguing, way more fun and way more talented on Thursday night. This is, without a doubt, a team to circle on the Las Vegas Summer League schedule.”

Yahoo! Sports

“The Kings kept the fifth pick with the hope of getting De’Aaron Fox, whom they fell in love with for a multitude of reasons. An elite perimeter defender, Fox is a relentless attacker who excels in transition with a full head of steam. Seven-footers Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere – also Kentucky products – will love playing with him because both can run the floor.”