Kings Complete Electrifying 21-Point Comeback

After 12 minutes on Monday night at Golden 1 Center, Sacramento was faced with a staggering 28-9 deficit to the Chicago Bulls.

The Kings trailed by as many as 21 points in the contest before chipping away and eventually taking a late fourth quarter lead. Then, the team’s two Rising Stars participants did their part to put the game out of reach.



These two Rising Stars coming up C L U T CH pic.twitter.com/qOR7yo0QFu — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 6, 2018

The Team World teammates combined for 26 points and six three-pointers, including a pair clutch long balls late in the fourth quarter to help secure the Kings victory. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 15 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Buddy Hield added 11 points, and two rebounds.

A mixture of veterans and young talent also filled up the stat sheet. George Hill notched 14 points and a team-high five assists, Garrett Temple added 12 points and Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph scored 11 points apiece.

After the W, Temple reflected on the comeback and shared the need to develop more consistency and avoid falling behind early.

“We’ve got to bring it every night,” said Temple. “We know we can bring it - you saw what we did in the third quarter - so we have to make sure to bring that from the get-go and understand that we can’t just turn the switch on when we want to.”

This sensational come-from-behind victory has the team on the right track again after dropping back-to-back contests at home against the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

Now, Sacramento is off until Friday for the final home game before the All-Star break as the Portland Trail Blazers come to town.