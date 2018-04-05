Kings Celebrate Women’s History Month

In recognition of Women’s History Month, the Kings featured numerous women that contributed to not only the Kings organization but the city of Sacramento. Their stories, both equally powerful as they are uplifting, can be read below.

Q&A with Assistant Coach Jenny Boucek

“I think it is important to honor women who have made a difference. We’ve had so many phenomenal women who have fought battles and paved the way for women like me to have opportunities. I’ve been very blessed to be a Title IX baby - I was born basically the same year that law was passed. Without a lot of women going before me, I wouldn’t be doing some things that I love."

Q&A with Kings COO Matina Kolokotronis

“Our country is at a crossroads when it comes to the advancement of women. Our children will be forever impacted by the decisions we make today, and we must do right by them.

The #MeToo movement has sparked a sea change in how society is addressing the vast challenges that women face every day.

Now, more than ever before, women’s voices are being heard – and this is only the beginning.

The Sacramento Kings are dedicated to ensuring that women have a platform to voice their concerns and celebrate their achievements.

We firmly believe that we must have a conversation to address the inequalities that women still face every day.”

Q&A with Amy Brooks

“I truly believe there is no reason that women can’t succeed in sports and I encourage women to be confident and aim high. Again, getting in the door in sports is often the hardest part regardless of gender. If you’re excited about working in sports, don’t give up the search and look for ways to differentiate yourself. Diversity in business is proven to drive more creativity and greater results and it’s very encouraging to see more and more great examples of talented women succeeding in the sports world.”

Q&A with Congresswoman Doris Matsui

“The most important advice I have is to be authentically and unapologetically yourself. And, to always remember that you have a responsibility and a great privilege to lift other women up with you.”

To honor International Women’s Night, before the Kings faced off with the Orlando Magic, the team hosted over 150 girls and young women from local nonprofits to participate in an insightful pre-game panel featuring women leaders.

Guests included Sacramento County Public Library Executive Director Rivkah Sass, WNBA legend and Olympic gold-medalist Ruthie Bolton, Sacramento City Councilwoman Angelique Ashby, Kings Assistant Coach Jenny Boucek and Sacramento City Unified School District Board of Education President Jessie Ryan.