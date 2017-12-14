Kings Can’t Withstand Minnesota Surge

Sacramento could not overcome a sizeable second-half deficit against the Timberwolves on Thursday night.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Dec 14, 2017

In the first of four road contests, the Kings came up short against a Minnesota Timberwolves team that came out of the game firing on all cylinders.

Sactown fell into a deep deficit after being outscored by 15 points in the third quarter as the T’Wolves would cruise to a 119-96 victory.

George Hill logged his second straight strong showing, tallying a team-high 16 points to go with three assists and two rebounds. Fellow veteran Zach Randolph pitched in 15 points and a team-high nine rebounds in the effort.

Sacramento has a chance to get back on track with some rest under its belt, as the Kings get a chance to exact revenge against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

Tags
Hill, George, Randolph, Zach, Kings, Featured

Related Content

Create the Kings in WWE 2K18

Create the Kings in WWE 2K18

Late Run Lifts Kings Over Suns

Late Run Lifts Kings Over Suns

Kings Fall Short Despite Balanced Scoring Effort

Kings Fall Short Despite Balanced Scoring Effort

Related Content

Hill, George

Randolph, Zach

Kings