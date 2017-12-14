Kings Can’t Withstand Minnesota Surge

In the first of four road contests, the Kings came up short against a Minnesota Timberwolves team that came out of the game firing on all cylinders.

Sactown fell into a deep deficit after being outscored by 15 points in the third quarter as the T’Wolves would cruise to a 119-96 victory.

George Hill logged his second straight strong showing, tallying a team-high 16 points to go with three assists and two rebounds. Fellow veteran Zach Randolph pitched in 15 points and a team-high nine rebounds in the effort.

Sacramento has a chance to get back on track with some rest under its belt, as the Kings get a chance to exact revenge against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.