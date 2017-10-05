KHTK to Broadcast All Kings Games

As the season is starting up, fans will be able to tune in to hear live action during all Kings games in 2017-18.

Throughout preseason and regular season contests, Sports 1140 KHTK will provide coverage before, during, after the games.

Returning to his post will be legendary play-by-play man Gary Gerould, who will be accompanied by Jason Ross and former Kings player Henry Turner as the host and analyst, respectively, during shows before and following the games.

Kings fans within 75 miles of Sacramento can also listen in to broadcasts on-the-go using the radio feature in the Kings + Golden 1 Center app.

Download from the App Store

Download from Google Play