Justin Jackson Discusses Family Pedigree

This past year has been a big one for Justin Jackson; from winning a National Championship with the University of North Carolina, getting engaged to his girlfriend, to being drafted No. 15 overall by the Sacramento Kings, he has gained some serious life experience.

Jackson joined CBS Sacramento’s morning show on Tuesday to discuss his upbringing, mentality entering the league and more.

“I was homeschooled basically from seventh grade to graduation – I loved it,” said Jackson. “It’s not for everybody, but I loved it for sure.”

Both of JJ’s parents competed in college athletics, his mother a basketball player and his father a sprinter. The Kings draftee credits his parents with a lot of his success, “My mom pretty much taught me all the fundamentals and then my dad gave me the athletic genes. Both of them have been huge in me growing in my basketball game.”

When asked about his winning pedigree heading from a Championship team to an NBA lottery team, the former Tar heel responded with motivation. “Everyone’s coming in with the mindset to get better each and every day, to push each other and hopefully we can change those results.”

When asked about his personal life, the 22-year-old shared that his wedding is planned somewhere between Summer League and the start of the NBA regular season. Outside of his busy life that has recently been full of changes he preaches, “control what you can control, if you can do that usually everything will work out.”

