Justin Jackson 101

The Kings selected small forward Justin Jackson out of the University of North Carolina with the No. 15 overall pick (via the Portland Trailblazers).

The 22 year old junior played in 40 games last season for the Tarheels, averaging 18.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in 32 minutes per game. Jackson also connected on 37 percent of his threes, shooting about seven per game.

Jackson also played a huge role in the Tar Heel’s championship run in the NCAA Tournament, including scoring 16 points in the championship game against Gonzaga.

Jackson was also voted 2016-2017 ACC Player of the Year.

Standing at 6-foot-8, Jackson built a reputation for himself as a knockdown shooter from deep with a soft touch inside.

In high school Jackson played for Homeschool Christian Youth Association where he helped lead the team to a national championship in 2012. During his senior year, Jackson averaged 31.5 points and 9.1 rebounds, earning him scholarship offers to thirteen power-5 schools. In 2014 Jackson was named the Mcdonald’s All-American game co-MVP with now 76er’s big-man Jahlil Okafor, scoring 23 points on 11-12 shooting.

When asked about his decision to stay in school longer Jackson replied, “Going back I think I matured a ton, I got a whole lot better in my basketball game. So hopefully I can come in right away and make a difference and help the team.”