Jerry Reynolds, Doug Christie Discuss New Era

April 11th wasn’t just any season finale for the Sacramento Kings.

For over three decades, there have been three constants for the Kings: wins, losses and Jerry Reynolds. At the conclusion of the season, Jerry announced that he would no longer be the team’s full-time color analyst.


While Jerry Reynolds won’t be retiring completely, his role will be lessened as the rigors of an NBA schedule continue to grow.


Replacing Reynolds on a full-time basis will be Kings great Doug Christie, who most recently has been filling in for Reynolds in the color analyst’s chair next to Grant Napear.

Reynolds and Christie both joined Good Day Sacramento to discuss their new roles as the season came to a close. Watch below.

