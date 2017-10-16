Jackson's Jersey Honored at Dean Smith Center

Justin's jersey joins the likes of Michael Jordan, James Worthy and Vince Carter in the rafters at his alma mater.
by Jason Wise
Senior Manager, Digital
Posted: Oct 16, 2017

The 2017 NCAA Champion North Carolina Tar Heels recognized some of the team's accomplishments during the previous campaign last Friday in Chapel Hill.

Among the Championship banner, a new jersey was hung by some all-time greats recognized by the university.

Consensus first-team All-American, ACC Player of the Year, NCAA Champion and recent Kings draftee Justin Jackson's No. 44 UNC jersey was displayed in the same vein as Lakers great James Worthy, NBA All-Star Antawn Jamison, and arguably the greatest player to play the game Michael Jordan.


A humbling honor for a player who no doubt wants to continue to add to his award case as he enters his first year in the NBA.

Jackson, Justin, Kings, UNC, Featured

