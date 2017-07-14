Jackson Stands Out in Summer League Tournament

Coming off of a win on Wednesday night, a big-time performance by Kings rookie Justin Jackson was ultimately not enough as Sacramento was topped by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the Summer League Tournament.

In the 83-76 defeat, Jackson put up a team-high 25 points along with four rebounds, four assists, and two steals. This was also the highest scoring output by any player in the purple and black this Summer League.

It was a strong start for No. 25, who poured in 11 of his 25 points in the first quarter alone, showing off his stroke from three-point range on multiple occasions.

Following the game, Jackson provided more insight into his strong performance on Thursday night.

“I kind of struggled last game, so to bounce back it felt good,” Jackson said. “For me, I just try to play off of [Coach March’s gameplan] and whenever I have opportunities, take advantage of it.”

With the loss, Sactown will now play one more contest to wrap up their 2017 Summer League with a matchup on Friday night against the Phoenix Suns.







