Jackson Predicted to ‘Outshine' Draft Slot

Touted as a huge win amongst media outlets, this summer’s NBA Draft could serve as a major building block for Sacramento moving forward. Selecting four players with tremendous upside, Kings General Manager Vlade Divac was ecstatic with the Draft selections, saying the team was able to “get the players that we wanted.”

De’Aaron Fox was named First-Team All-SEC and SEC Freshman of the year, Harry Giles was part of three FIBA World Champion teams, and Frank Mason was arguable the most decorated college basketball player in recent history.

Then, there's Justin Jackson, who is just a few months removed from college basketball’s biggest accomplishment in an NCAA National Championship.

Even with ACC Player of the Year recognition under his belt, Jackson flew under the radar, allowing the purple and black to select him at the No. 15 overall spot in the Draft.

According to ESPN's Mike Schmitz, the Kings may have come away with the steal of the draft and an incredibly valuable prospect in the middle of the first round.

Schmitz commended Jackson on his off-ball play and ability to, “fill the lanes in transition, space the floor as a spot shooter and read the game versus scrambling defenders.”

“[He] has a chance to be one of the more productive wings in this rookie class,” Schmitz continued.

Could Kings SF Justin Jackson be one of the most productive rookie wings not named Jayson Tatum/Josh Jackson? https://t.co/8mfCFxGyKa pic.twitter.com/i6u0XPjVad — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) August 4, 2017

