Jackson Impresses in Reno Debut

In his first contest with Sacramento’s G League affiliate, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft immediately made an impact for the Reno Bighorns.

Justin Jackson totaled 26 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals in his Reno debut to lead all scorers en route to a double-digit Bighorns victory. Jackson proved extremely effective in the pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop game, where he gelled with fellow assignee Georgios Papagiannis while displaying his smooth perimeter shot, ability to get to the rim, and his patented floater.

The North Carolina product suited up in his second G League game on Monday evening, where he tallied another 20-plus point night with 24 points, seven rebounds, and three steals. While he finished 8-of-17 from the floor during this contest, Jackson’s aggressive offense allowed him to get to the charity stripe for a perfect 6-of-6 night.

Meanwhile, in six games with Reno thus far in 2017-18, Papagiannis is averaging 14.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game in addition to nearly two blocks an outing. Malachi Richardson is averaging eight-plus points and six rebounds per game in his two games to date.

Reno’s next matchup will take place on Wednesday at 4PM PT as the Bighorns take on Orlando’s affiliate in the Lakeland Magic.