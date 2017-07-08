Jackson and Fox Shine in Game 1

A close contest had Sacramento come up just short of victory in Game 1 of the team’s Summer League circuit, but proved to be an impressive debut for a pair of Kings rookies.

De'Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson each logged 18 points in their first games in purple and black, as the Kings narrowly fell to the Phoenix Suns 89-85.

Fox, who played 27 minutes, also tallied four assists, three rebounds, and five steals. No. 5’s most notable moment came when the speedy guard lost his defender following a quick crossover, leading to a quarter-ending bucket.

“I was really comfortable out there today. Nothing really came as a surprise to me - the way that they play, the way that they defended,” said Fox. “I feel like I was really ready. People gave me good advice coming in and I went out prepared.”

In similar fashion, Jackson looked sharp against the Suns. Showing off a variety of offensive skillsets, No. 25 knocked down two of his four attempts from long range and also had his floater game going strong.

Following the contest, No. 44 described his approach, stating that he was trying "to play as free as [he] possibly [could]."

The two first-round selections will looking to build off their impressive showings heading into Sactown's next matchup on Sunday night as the Kings are set to take the floor against the Memphis Grizzlies.







